Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Healthcare Cybersecurity market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the major key players profiled in the study are :

Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), FireEye, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), MacAfee, Inc. (United States), Northrop Grumma Corporation (United States), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (United States), Sensato (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States).



Scope of the Report of Healthcare Cybersecurity:

Healthcare cybersecurity refers to the measures and practices implemented to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of healthcare information and systems from unauthorized access, cyber threats, and data breaches. In the context of the healthcare industry, cybersecurity is critical due to the sensitive and personal nature of patient information, as well as the potential impact on patient safety and the overall functioning of healthcare organizations.



According to AMA, the market for Healthcare Cybersecurity is expected to register a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period to 2027.



Market Trends:

Emergence of Supportive Government Regulations to Protect Information from Data Breaches

High Adoption of Rising in Demand for Cloud Services



Opportunities:

Upsurging Healthcare IT Infrastructure from Emerging Economies



Market Drivers:

Rising Need for Strong Authentication Methods

Growing Demand of Mobile Device Applications and Platforms



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Service, Solution), Service (Consulting, Designing & Integration, Risk Assessment, Training, Others), Security Type (Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Wireless Security), Type of Threat (DDoS, Spyware, Malware, Lost or Stolen Devices, Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Others), Solution (Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), DDoS Mitigation, Risk and Compliance Management, Identity and Access Management, Antivirus and Antimalware, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Others), End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Health Insurance, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



