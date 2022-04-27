New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- The Latest Released Healthcare Cybersecurity market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Healthcare Cybersecurity market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Healthcare Cybersecurity market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), FireEye, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), MacAfee, Inc. (United States), Northrop Grumma Corporation (United States), Palo Alto.



Growing cases of hacking and other forms of cybercrimes have augmented the requirement for cybersecurity in the healthcare sector. This will help to boost global healthcare cybersecurity market in the forecasted period. Increasing implementation of digital medical record systems as well as connected medical devices need for enhanced data security solutions is increasing. Furthermore, the rising instances of theft of the intellectual properties, revealing of the business secrets, patent breach, and loss of the social security are some other factors that are growing the popularity of the global healthcare cybersecurity market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Service, Solution), Service (Consulting, Designing & Integration, Risk Assessment, Training, Others), Security Type (Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Wireless Security), Type of Threat (DDoS, Spyware, Malware, Lost or Stolen Devices, Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Others), Solution (Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), DDoS Mitigation, Risk and Compliance Management, Identity and Access Management, Antivirus and Antimalware, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Others), End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Health Insurance, Others)



Market Drivers:

Rising Need for Strong Authentication Methods

Growing Demand of Mobile Device Applications and Platforms



Market Trends:

Emergence of Supportive Government Regulations to Protect Information from Data Breaches

High Adoption of Rising in Demand for Cloud Services



Opportunities:

Upsurging Healthcare IT Infrastructure from Emerging Economies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Regulatory Insights:

On 27th November 2018, Lockheed Martin has announced a 1.5 million dollars contribution to the University Of Central Florida (UCF) for the development of a new cyber innovation lab that will foster the next generation of cyber talent.



