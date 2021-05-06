Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Global Healthcare Data Analytics Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in Healthcare Data Analytics Report Include,

International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Health Catalyst (United States), Optum, Inc. (United States), SAS Institute, Inc. (United States), Allscripts Health Solutions (United States), McKesson Corporation (United States), MedeAnalytics, Inc. (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), Inovalon (United States)



Healthcare data analytics is collect the data from a wide variety of sources such as sensors, images, traditional electronic records and text in the form of biomedical literature/clinical notes and represents in a systematic way. The healthcare industry is transforming and driven by increasing costs of facilities and an aging population worldwide. The global population is estimated to be 8.1 billion in 2025 and out of that 2.1 billion people aged above 50. According to the world health organization in 2025, nearly 70% of illnesses will be choric conditions. Health care spending is expected to reach 18.3 trillion USD by 2030 globally. These factors are forcing to grow the healthcare data analytics market in the forecast period.



Healthcare Data Analytics Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics), Application (Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics, Operational and Administrative Analytics, Population Health Analytics), Delivery Model (On-Premise, On-Demand), End Use Verticals (Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Academic Organization, Others), Component (Hardware, Services, Software)



Market Trend

- Increasing Digitalization of Healthcare Data in Hospitals



Market Drivers

- Rising In Demand among Healthcare Organizations and Hospitals

- Increasing Healthcare Spending and Growing Healthcare Industry Worldwide

-



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Healthcare Data Analytics market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Healthcare Data Analytics market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Healthcare Data Analytics market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Healthcare Data Analytics Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Healthcare Data Analytics Market

The report highlights Healthcare Data Analytics market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Healthcare Data Analytics market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



