Healthcare Distribution Market: Industry Segmentation, Size, Market Trends & Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium global research has recently published a report on the "Healthcare Distribution Market (Type - Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, and Medical Device Distribution Services; End-user - Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global healthcare distribution market includes storing and moving pharmaceutical goods from production plants to wholesalers, hospitals or patients. The healthcare distribution market to envisage growth at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



The Global Healthcare Distribution Market is Driven by the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



"The lives of far too many people in the world are being blighted and cut short by chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes"- LEE Jong- Wook, Director-General of World Health Organization. According to the WHO report, four out of five chronic disease deaths are in low and middle-income countries. People in these countries tend to develop diseases at younger ages, suffer longer – often with preventable complications– and die sooner than those in high-income countries.



Chronic diseases include heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes. Visual impairment and blindness, hearing impairment and deafness, oral diseases and genetic disorders are other chronic conditions that account for a substantial portion of the global burden of disease.



Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services Segment is Anticipated to Witness Huge Growth During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type and end-user. Based on the type, the study includes pharmaceutical product distribution services, biopharmaceutical product distribution services, and medical device distribution services. Moreover, based on the global healthcare distribution market end-user, the study includes retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and other end-users.



Among the global healthcare distribution market type segment, pharmaceutical product distribution services segment to witness growth during the forecast period due to increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing to Asian countries, and the establishment of the new manufacturing facility by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies.



Healthcare Distribution Market: Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Morris and Dickson Co., LLC, Smith Drug Company Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., PHOENIX Group, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., and other companies.



A Joint Effort by McKesson and Augmedix to Enhance the Doctor-Patient Relationship



McKesson Corporation announced an expansion to its collaboration with Augmedix on October 3, 2019. Augmedix turns natural doctor-patient conversation into medical charts in real-time so that doctors can focus on what matters most - patient care. Augmedix provides doctors with hardware (Smartphones or Google Glass), to securely Livestream the clinic visit to its cloud-based platform.



