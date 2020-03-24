Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Healthcare Distribution Services Market Size study, by Type (Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, Medical Device Distribution Services and Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services) End-user (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and other End Users) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Other and important players/vendors such as McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc. , AmerisourceBergen Corporation etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.



Summary

Global Healthcare Distribution Services Market is valued approximately USD 718.50 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Healthcare distribution Services market includes moving and storing pharmaceutical goods from plants to wholesalers, hospitals and patients. Also, the healthcare companies must comply with stringent public regulation as pharmaceutical products should be available in useable shapes to ensure their safety records. Further, high incidences of chronic diseases and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals has led the adoption of healthcare distribution services across the forecast period. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturing Association (PhRMA) about half of the world's R&D in pharmaceuticals of about $75 billion are conducted in the U.S. As per the source, the biopharmaceuticals account for $1.3 trillion in economic output that represent 4% of the total U.S. economy. This total economic impact includes $558 billion in revenue from biopharmaceuticals business. However, pricing pressures impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.



The regional analysis of global Healthcare Distribution Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and medical device manufacturers. Also, the dominance of healthcare distribution market is witnessed due to the increasing government focus on generic drugs, incidence of chronic diseases, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the implementation of stringent regulations to enhance the quality and reliability of pharmaceutical drugs and expanding pharmaceutical industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare Distribution Services market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc. , AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Inc., Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., Curascript Specialty Distribution, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Attain Med, Inc., Dakota Drug



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type:

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, Medical Device Distribution Services, Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services



By End-user:

Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Other End Users



By Region:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global Healthcare Distribution Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global Healthcare Distribution Services Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities



Chapter 4. Global Healthcare Distribution Services Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Key Buying Criteria (On Demand)

4.4. Regulatory Framework (On Demand)

4.5. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario (On Demand)

4.6. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

....Continued



