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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Healthcare EDI Market by Component (EDI Software, EDI Services), Transactions (Claim Status, Eligibility Verification), Mode of Delivery (Web-based EDI, Mobile EDI, EDI Van) & by End-users (Healthcare Payers, Providers) - Global Forecast to 2018
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) has helped evolve the healthcare market for claims management and supply chain management to depend from paper based to electronic based mode of transactions. The benefits associated with the use of EDI such as cost reductions and reduced time of transactions has helped improve the acceptance of this technology in the healthcare market.
In this report the global healthcare EDI market is broadly segmented by components, type of transactions, end-users, and mode of delivery. The market based on components are further divided into EDI software and EDI services, whereas, the type of transactions are divided into claims status, eligibility verification, payment remittance, referral certification authorization, enrolment/disenrollment transactions, and premium payments. On the basis of end-users the market is sub-segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and medical equipment/accessories suppliers. Based on mode of deliveries, the market is divided into web-based EDI, point-to-point EDI, mobile EDI, EDI VAN, and EDI via AS2.
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- ver the past few years, the healthcare EDI market has shown a substantial growth. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2013 to 2018 to reach $1,681.1 million by 2018. EDI has been increasingly embraced by the healthcare industry, and is experiencing a growth due to various advantages associated with its use like reduction of the administration costs, reduced errors and time for transfer of claims, and initiatives by various governments. The passing of the Obamacare Act in 2010, in the United States has mandated the use of enrolment/disenrollment transactions between the payers and providers in the U.S., with the North American market contributing the maximum share of the global healthcare EDI market. The European market also occupies a significant share of the global healthcare EDI market, with the Asian regions showing the maximum growth due to various factors like large population, growing burden of diseases, and government initiatives for the support of healthcare IT in these regions.
The prominent players in the global healthcare EDI market include Emdeon Inc. (U.S.), Allscripts (U.S.), Mckesson (U.S.), Optum Health (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), SSI Group (U.S.), ZirMed (U.S.), Passport Health communications (U.S.), and Capario (U.S.).
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