Healthcare Education Market by 2025 - Global Trends, Share Analysis, Leading Players, Business Opportunities

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The global healthcare education market is projected to reach USD 125.2 billion by 2025 from USD 83.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of digital learning;



Over the years, educational solutions have gained wider acceptance. Technical innovations in the field have helped redefine the learning process. The main objective of online education solutions is to manage the learning process and create an engaging learning environment to add more functionalities for enhancing learning capacities.



The traditional approach to medical training has several drawbacks. The cost of establishing and maintaining physical training centers is high, and it is challenging to meet the changing demands due to the constantly changing trends in disease treatments, medical technologies, and drugs. eLearning overcomes all these issues because doctors and other healthcare professionals can take courses at their own pace. Another advantage of eLearning is that students get a chance to preview courses before paying, which enables them to complete a whole class before submitting payment to receive certification. While these benefits apply to every kind of online education, they are especially relevant for medical professionals seeking continuing education.



Continuing medical education (CME) solutions are widely accepted by physicians or non-physician professionals who want to keep up with the fast-changing technology and stay updated. In countries like Canada, a minimum of 400 points are a mandate for the physician's study course, and therefore, a number of CME programs are being adopted to gain points.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257938351



The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the course of education, forcing educational institutes to conduct classes online. Working professionals also had to abruptly shift to working from home. A number of events, workshops, and conferences were postponed or canceled. As a result, the adoption of electronic education (E-education) platforms such as digital conferences, webinars, medical blogs, and social media increased. According to studies, online learning services providers are expected to experience a surge in the number of new enrolments, and this trend is expected to continue till the end of 2021.



Providers are responsible for launching newer educational solutions and improving the market scenario.



On the basis of provider, the healthcare education market is segmented into universities and academic centers, OEMs/pharmaceutical companies, continuing medical education (CME) providers, learning management system providers, educational platforms, and medical simulation providers. In 2019, the universities and academic centers segment accounted for the largest share of 92.9% of the healthcare education market. The shortage of healthcare workers required to deliver quality healthcare services is the major factor contributing to the large share of this segment.



E Learning solution have established the highest CAGR in the delivery mode segment of the healthcare education solution market.



Based on delivery mode, the healthcare education market is segmented into classroom-based courses and eLearning solutions. In 2019, the classroom-based courses segment accounted for the largest share of 88.2% of the healthcare education market. However, the eLearning solutions segment is projected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits of eLearning solutions, such as ease of use, convenience, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.



Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257938351



The global healthcare education market has been categorized on the basis of four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of 39.7%. However, the North American market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, primarily due to the initiatives taken by industry players and regional governments towards increasing the number of medical schools and the advancing healthcare sector.



Key Market Players;



Some of the prominent players operating in the healthcare education market are SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), HealthcareSource (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), ADP (US), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Cerner (US), Koninklijke Phillips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Coursera (US), and IBM (US).



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=257938351