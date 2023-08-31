Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2023 -- The report "Healthcare Education Market by Provider (Universities, Educational Platforms, Medical Simulation), Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, E-Learning), Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Pediatrics), End User (Students, Physicians) - Global Forecasts to 2028", is expected to reach 164.6 billion by 2028 from USD 108.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Education Solutions Market"



118 – Tables

40 – Figures

191 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257938351



The report "Healthcare Education Market by Provider (Universities, Educational Platforms, Medical Simulation), Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, E-Learning), Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Pediatrics), End User (Students, Physicians) - Global Forecasts to 2028", is expected to reach 164.6 billion by 2028 from USD 108.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.



Key Player:



Some of the prominent players operating in the healthcare education market are Stryker (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), Symplr (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Koninklijke Phillips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Coursera (US), and IBM (US).



Providers are responsible for launching newer educational solutions and improving the market scenario.



In 2022, the universities and academic centers segment held the largest market share of the healthcare education market. The emergence of interprofessional education (IPE) is revolutionizing collaboration and teamwork within universities and academic centers. Recognizing the importance of interdisciplinary skills, institutions promote IPE by bringing together students from various healthcare disciplines. This approach fosters a comprehensive understanding of healthcare practices, encourages effective communication, and enhances teamwork, all of which are critical for providing complete, patient-centered care.



E-Learning solutions have established the highest CAGR in the delivery mode segment of the healthcare education solution market.



The gamification of e-learning solutions is revolutionizing learner engagement and motivation. By incorporating game elements, such as points, badges, leaderboards, and challenges, e-learning platforms make the learning process interactive, enjoyable, and competitive. Gamification enhances learner motivation, encourages active participation, and improves knowledge retention, thereby revolutionizing the way healthcare professionals engage with educational content.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257938351



North America To Witness Significant Growth From 2020 To 2025



In 2022, North America held the largest market share for the healthcare education market. North America's growing emphasis on interprofessional education and collaborative care models drives the need for healthcare education solutions. The region recognizes the importance of teamwork and communication among healthcare professionals for delivering optimal patient care. This emphasis promotes the adoption of healthcare education solutions that facilitate interprofessional collaboration and enhance interdisciplinary skills.



Recent Developments of Healthcare Education Industry



In 2023, HealthStream (US) acquired Electronic Education Documentation System, LLC (US), which will expand Healthstream's ecosystem by introducing a cutting-edge, cloud-based continuing education management system for healthcare organizations, delivering innovative solutions in the form of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

In 2023, GE Healthcare (US) collaborated with DePuy Synthes (US) to expand the availability of GE Healthcare's OEC 3D Imaging System alongside DePuy Synthes' comprehensive product portfolio, providing increased access to surgeons and benefiting more patients throughout the United States.



In 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherland) partnered with TriHealth (US). TriHealth will implement Philips' comprehensive portfolio of cardiology solutions at the TriHealth Heart & Vascular Institute located at Bethesda North Hospital and the Harold and Eugenia Thomas Comprehensive Care Center. This partnership enables TriHealth to enhance cardiac care while upholding its commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare, fostering community well-being, promoting collaboration with physicians and providers, and supporting the education of future healthcare professionals.



In 2022, Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) partnered with the University of Miami Health System (US), the University of Miami Health System (US) will experience technological advancement and equipment standardization, and it will also develop educational and training programs tailored for clinicians and technologists.