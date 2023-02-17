Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2023 -- Overview:



A lease is a legally binding contract that allows a lessee or renter to use a product in return for a monthly rental charge. In exchange, the lessor, or owner of the leased asset, receives monthly payments and recoups their expenditures at the conclusion of the lease. Healthcare equipment leasing is one of the various forms of leases accessible today. Unlike standard financial instruments such as mortgages or loans, this lease does not transfer ownership immediately. Similarly, amid economic downturns and budgetary restraints, many healthcare institutions postpone acquiring medical devices and equipment. In these circumstances, healthcare facilities lease equipment from well-known firms and financial sponsors in order to meet the demands of patients and personnel.



Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Analysis provides a comprehensive view of the market, including quantitative and qualitative data. It provides a global market perspective and forecast based on Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market segmentation by device type, end user, and region.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Many healthcare providers have used cost-cutting techniques, such as renting rather than acquiring equipment prone to fast technological development, which has benefitted the Medical Equipment Rental sector. For example, laboratory equipment, such as chemical immunoassay analyzers, is routinely changed every three to five years, driving demand for rental equipment with shorter product life cycles. Furthermore, Medaco is a well-known supplier of specialist healthcare equipment. The firm has been supplying, installing, and repairing different patient lifting and support devices and related accessories throughout England and Wales for over 30 years.

Furthermore, the company has provided Healthcare Equipment Leasing Services to clients such as Care Homes, Private Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities, Hospices, and Special Needs Education Providers, as they have established a strong reputation as a reliable and trusted service provider for care establishments across the board; building dynamic partnerships and assisting them to reduce costs and channel precious resources efficiently. As a result of the above remarks, the market is predicted to drive throughout the forecast period.



Restraints:



Increased expense over time Payment responsibilities and ownership are two issues that the market is predicted to stymie throughout the projected period. For example, while leasing medical equipment lowers and controls monthly or yearly payments, interest rates will force you to spend more than the equipment is worth in the long run. According to the Journal of Urgent Care Medicine, depending on your credit score, you could anticipate to pay between 3% and 15% in interest over the course of the lease. As previously said, these are the issues that are predicted to stymie market expansion.



Segmentation Analysis:



Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market is Segmented By Device Type, End User



By Device Type:



- Surgical and Therapy Leasing Equipment

- Digital and Electronic Equipment

- Storage and Transport Leasing Equipment

- Personal and Homecare Leasing Equipment

- DME

- Others



By End User:



- Hospitals

- Laboratories & diagnostic centers

- Homecare

- Ambulatory surgical centers

- Others



Competitive Landscape:



Major key players in the healthcare equipment leasing market are



- Med One Group

- Univest Capital, Inc.

- Trust Capital

- USA

- Oak Leasing

- Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited

- Prudential Leasing Inc.

- Hill-Rom Services Inc.

- Agiliti Health, Inc.



Regional Analysis:



North America had the biggest revenue share. Rising total healthcare expenditure as medical providers meet the expanding medical needs of an ageing US population; medical equipment will continue to be susceptible to technological change, stimulating downstream markets' demand for medical equipment rentals; and the development of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are some of the factors the marker is expected to boost during the forecast period. Alliance Funding Group (AFG), for example, provides equipment financing to small, medium, and large firms. Over $2 billion in equipment leases and loans have been supplied by AFG to over 25,000 clients across the United States.



