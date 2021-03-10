Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 6.65 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market of healthcare fraud analytics is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period. Significant market growth is attributable to the growing number of fraud incidents in health insurance across the world. Furthermore, the expanding industry for healthcare insurance is also anticipated to drive the healthcare fraud analytics market during the forecast period.



The global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.



Key market participants include Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Co, FraudScope, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, LLC, Conduent Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, ExlService Holdings, Inc., CGI Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Payment Integrity

Insurance Claim



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics



Major Geographies Covered in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The growing number of people requiring medical insurance



4.2.2.2. The growing number of fraud incidents in health insurance around the world



4.2.2.3. The increasing fraud associated with pharmacy claims



4.2.2.4. The increasing industry of healthcare insurance



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Inability to implement fraud analytics for healthcare



4.2.3.2. The high price of such fraud prevention tools & facilities for health care



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Cloud-based



5.1.2. On-premises



Chapter 6. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Payment Integrity



6.1.2. Insurance Claim



Chapter 7. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market By Solution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Predictive Analytics



7.1.2. Descriptive Analytics



7.1.3. Prescriptive Analytics



Continue…!



