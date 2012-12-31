Healthcare ICT Market in Africa 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Healthcare ICT market in Africa to grow at a CAGR of 9.53 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing government support. The Healthcare ICT market in Africa has also been witnessing an increased adoption of mobile in healthcare. However, increasing security concerns among potential end-users could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Healthcare ICT Market in Africa 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in Africa, its landscape and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this space include GE Healthcare Ltd., InterSystems Corp., Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are T-Systems Enterprise Services GmbH, Medical Information Tech Inc., Trifour Healthcare Ltd., Agfa-Gevart NV, Carestream Health Inc., Mediware Information System Inc., Gijima Group Ltd., and Bytes Technology Group Ltd.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2016?
What are key market trends?
What are the key drivers of the market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
