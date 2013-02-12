Healthcare ICT Market in the MENA Region 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Healthcare ICT market in the MENA region to grow at a CAGR of 8.17 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increase in governmental support. The Healthcare ICT market in the MENA region has also been witnessing consolidation of the market. However, the lack of standardization could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Healthcare ICT Market in the MENA Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Middle East and North Africa; it also covers the Healthcare ICT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are CareFusion Corp., Cerner Corp., Carestream Health Inc., and Philips Healthcare.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are GE Healthcare Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Computer Sciences Corp., InterSystems Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Sectra AB, ICT Health Technology Services, Pulse System Inc., Dell Healthcare and Life Sciences, 3M Health Information Systems Inc., and Toshiba Medical Systems Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the IT Services series includes reports on the IT Market, IT in Retail Industry, IT in Banking Industry, IT in Healthcare Industry, IT in Telecom Industry, IT Outcourcing Market, IT Spending, BPO Market, Software Testing Market, BFSI Industry



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91995/healthcare-ict-market-in-the-mena-region-2012-2016.html