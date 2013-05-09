Fast Market Research recommends "Healthcare ICT Spending in the UK to 2016/17 - Software Market" from Kable Market Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- This report is based on Kable's detailed, bottom-up research and analysis of the UK public sector's spend on ICT and our five-year forecasts at a product and sector level.
Summary
This report contains a product-by-product market size and forecast for spend on software, including application licences, middleware licences, and system licences within UK healthcare.
Scope
The scope of software markets covered is as follows:
Application licences
- Commercial "off-the-shelf" application software. Tweaks and templates to applications are covered in the services category as custom software and as system integration. Applications are defined as software that is available to non-technical end users, largely productivity tools. This category also includes applications delivered as a service.
Middleware licences
- Commercial "off-the-shelf" licences for middleware including database and web server products. This category also includes comparable products delivered as a service.
System licences
- Commercial "off-the-shelf" licences for operating systems and for network management software.
Reasons to Get This Report
We've assessed the impact of austerity and the coalition government's diminished appetite for reform, and mapped out the implications of structural and political change. We've assessed the impact of a weak recovery and a double-dip recession to reforecast ICT spend to 2017. A team of eleven analysts have calculated the ICT spend for every organization in this report's scope and aggregated this to provide an invaluable guide to the market.
Key Highlights
