New Government market report from Kable Market Intelligence: "Healthcare ICT Spending in the UK to 2016/17 - Telecommunications Market"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- This report is based on Kable's detailed, bottom-up research and analysis of the UK public sector's spend on ICT and our five-year forecasts at a product and sector level.
Summary
This report contains a product-by-product market size and forecast for spend on telecommunications, including fixed line, networking equipment, and wireless/mobile within UK healthcare.
Scope
The scope of telecommunications markets covered is as follows:
Fixed line
- This includes all spend on fixed voice and data services including calls and lines, fax, broadband, leased line, video and conferencing services. It also includes handsets and other fixed-line endpoints. Managed telecoms services are excluded from this and counted in the service category. We exclude the cost of associated network management software from this category where possible.
Networking equipment
- This category covers networking equipment for external connectivity: PBX, IP PBX and infrastructure (cabling, racks etc) that supports WAN and MAN networking. It covers WAN routers and all switches.
- It also includes commercial off-the-shelf software associated with communications network management, with VoIP and with converged communications platforms, although software that is primarily email client or server is covered under the appropriate software category.
Wireless/mobile
- This category covers all mobile connections, handset costs and call charges. It includes voice, data and video over GSM, UMTS, satellite, microwave, TETRA, Wi-Max, and other wireless backhaul and last-mile technologies. It does not cover Wi-Fi, which falls under the network equipment category in hardware.
