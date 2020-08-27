Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global Healthcare Informatics Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Healthcare Informatics Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Healthcare Informatics. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Accuro Healthcare Solutions (United States), Agfa HealthCare Corp (Belgium), Allscripts (United States), Axiom Resource Management Inc. (United States), Amcom Software (Spok, Inc.) (United States), Cardinal Health (United States), Cognizant Technology Solution (United States), Cerner Corp. (United States), Benchmark Systems (United States) and CNSI (United States).



Healthcare informatics which is also called as health informatics has been further divided in various type as nursing informatics, medical informatics, clinical informatics, or biomedical informatics is defined as information engineering applied to the health care field, essentially the use and management of patient healthcare information. Healthcare Informatics is a multidisciplinary field which uses health information technology (HIT) to improve the health care via any combination of higher efficiency (spurring lower cost and thus the greater availability), higher quality, and new opportunities. The market of healthcare informatics is growing due to the need for an integrated system to interpret, diagnose, & analyze, treat and record data. While factors like lack of trained individual for healthcare information solution operation is restraining the market.The research analyst at AMA estimates Healthcare Informatics market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 14.2%

Market Trend

Growing adoption of nursing informatics solutions

Market Drivers

Need for an integrated system to diagnose, interpret & analyze, treat and record data and Growing investment by government and private sector in expanding hospital network

Opportunities

Technological advancements in developing the healthcare informatics ecosystem and Adoption of electronic health record (EHR) systems

Restraints

Service and maintenance cost is quite high



The Global Healthcare Informatics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Nursing Informatics, Pathology Informatics, Imaging Informatics, Pharmacy Informatics, Research Informatics, Others), Application (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Pharmacies, Research Labs, Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Web-Hosted, Remotely Hosted), Component (Software, Services)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



