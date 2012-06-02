New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2012 - Review and Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2012 -- GlobalData's report, "Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2012 - Review and Analysis" provides key information and analysis on the recently concluded HIMSS 2011 annual conference and exhibition. The report provides information on some of the key takeaways in terms of trends as well as technologies from the conference held at Orlando from February 20-24, 2011. The report also includes some of the key companies and their exhibited product portfolios.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Meaningful Use Stage 2 to emphasize on standards and interoperability.
- Focus on interoperability of healthcare IT solutions.
- Focus on the need for accountable care organizations over electronic medical record systems.
- ONC's transition program for Permanent EHR Certification.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the opportunities and unmet needs in critical care practices.
- Understand and invest in key enhancements to technology to meet potential client needs in critical care practices.
- Design and develop your marketing and sales strategies
- Develop market expansion strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying key areas of growth.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2010 - Conference Review and Analysis
- Agfa Healthcare - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Siemens Healthcare - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Philips Healthcare - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Radiological Society of North America Annual Meeting 2008 - Post Conference Review
- Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- GE Healthcare - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2016
- GE Healthcare Market Share Analysis
- Medical IT: Understanding the major players and their products