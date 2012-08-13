New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Healthcare Insurance in Russia to 2016: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the personal accident and health insurance industry in Russia. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for healthcare insurance. 'Healthcare Insurance in Russia to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident and health insurance industry in Russia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Russian personal accident and health insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for healthcare insurance in the Russia personal accident and health insurance industry for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, insurance penetration, gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss and loss ratio
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident and health insurance industry covering healthcare insurance in Russia
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, insurance penetration, gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss and loss ratio
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Healthcare Insurance in Indonesia to 2016: Market Databook
- Healthcare Insurance in Turkey to 2016: Market Databook
- Healthcare Insurance in Brazil to 2016: Market Databook
- Healthcare Insurance in Vietnam to 2016: Market Databook
- Healthcare Insurance in Hungary to 2016: Market Databook
- Healthcare Insurance in Mexico to 2016: Market Databook
- Healthcare Insurance in the UK to 2016: Market Databook
- Healthcare Insurance in Germany to 2016: Market Databook
- Healthcare Insurance in China to 2016: Market Databook
- Healthcare Insurance in India to 2016: Market Databook