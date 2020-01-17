Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market Is Thriving Globally with Allscripts Healthcare,LLC, Atos SE, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Pune, maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Global healthcare IT consulting services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for patient safety and accurate data, growing need of limiting healthcare cost and execution of various healthcare policies.



Key Market Competitors



Some of the major players operating in global healthcare IT consulting services market are Accenture, Allscripts Healthcare,LLC, Atos SE, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, Cognizant, Genpact, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Hexaware Technologies, Infor, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Microsoft, Ntt Data,Inc., Oracle, Sap SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Wipro Limited among others.



Competitive Landscape



Global healthcare IT consulting services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare IT consulting services for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Key Insights in the report:



- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints



- Key Market players involved in this industry



- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation



- Competitive analysis of the key players involved



Market Drivers are Restraints





- Adoption of digital healthcare models over paper-based healthcare models is enhancing the market growth



- Growing significance of value-based care is driving the market growth



- Technical advancements in the healthcare industry is acting as a catalyst for the market growth



- Government support for healthcare IT solutions is a driver for this market









- Dearth of skilled IT professionals in healthcare is hampering the market growth



- Rising need for data security is hindering the growth of the market





Market Segmentation:-



By Type





- HCIT Strategy and Project/Program Management



- Healthcare Application Analysis



- Design and Development



- HCIT Integration and Migration



- HCIT Change Management



- Healthcare/Medical System Security Set-Up and Risk Assessment Medical Security Set-Up



- Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics



- Production Go-Live/Post Go-Live Support



- Healthcare Business Process Management



- Regulatory Compliance



- Other Consulting Services





By End Users





- Healthcare Provider





- Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNS)



- Ambulatory Care Centers



- Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities



- Diagnostic and Imaging Centers



- Other Healthcare Providers









- Healthcare Payer





- Private Payers



- Public Payers









- Other End Users





To comprehend Global Healthcare IT Consulting Services market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Healthcare IT Consulting Services market is analyzed across major global regions.





- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.



- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.



- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.



- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.



- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.





Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.



Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:



Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope



Definition and forecast parameters



Methodology and forecast parameters



Data Sources



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Business trends



Regional trends



Product trends



End-use trends



Chapter 3: Industry Insights



Industry segmentation



Industry landscape



Vendor matrix



Technological and innovation landscape



Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers sample on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The Healthcare IT Consulting Services report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.



Reasons to Purchase this Report





- Current and future of global healthcare IT consulting services market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players



-



Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.





Global smart healthcare market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 38692.36 million to an estimated value of USD 81444.45 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of smart healthcare products at home is the major factor for the growth of this market.



Key Market Competitors: Global Smart Healthcare Market



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart healthcare market are Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM Corporation, Logi-Tag Systems, Olympus Corporation, SAMSUNG, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, BD, AirStrip Technologies, Terumo Corporation, Resideo Technologies, Inc., eClinicalWorks, STANLEY Healthcare, Medtronic.



Global Smart Healthcare Market By Product Type (Smart Syringes, Smart Pills, Smart RFID Cabinets, Electronic Health Care, Telemedicine, Others), Industry Vertical (Health Data Storage and Exchange, Monitoring and Treatment, Inventory Management), End- Users (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026



Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Healthcare Market



Global smart healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart healthcare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Market Definition: Global Smart Healthcare Market



Smart healthcare products are that tool that uses advance technology so that they can provide better treatment to the patients and improve the quality of the life. Smart pills, smart syringes, electronic health care etc. are some of the most common type of the smart health care products. They provide accurate data related to the patients and help the clinicians to treat their patients better. Rising chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart diseases etc. are some of the major factor fueling the growth of this market.



Key Developments in the Market:





- In January 2018, Mayoclinic announced that they will be launching telemedicine so that they can do some minimally invasive coronary interventions. This launch will help to improve the access to PCI in medically under-served regions. It will also provide alternative options to the hospitals to transfer for primary PCI in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)



- In November 2017, U.S. Food Drug Administration announced that they have approved the Abilify MyCite the first sensor with digital ingestion tracking system. It is specially designed for the patients with schizophrenia. This new system can send signals send signals from pill's sensor to the wearable patch. This technology will be very beneficial for the patients and prescribers





Market Drivers





- Increasing ageing population worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of this market



- Rising cases of chronic diseases among population is another factor driving the growth of this market



- Increasing prevalence of Internet of Things is another factor driving the market growth



- Rising R&D investment on smart healthcare products is another important factor driving market





Market Restraints





- High price of the smart healthcare products is restraining the growth of this market



- Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market growth



- High investment cost is restraining the market growth









Customization of the Report:





- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level



- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)





Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.



Smart Healthcare Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers sample on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The Smart Healthcare report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.



Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.



