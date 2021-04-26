Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The Global Healthcare IT Integration Market study includes a profound analysis of this business sphere focusing on the overall remuneration over the projected period, as well as scrutinizing every single industry segment at length. It is further inclusive of significant information related to the industry size and the current market scenario. The report presents an overview of the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market, which clearly define its position on a global level.



Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized care in the healthcare industry is also anticipated to propel the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of telehealth and e-health applications in the healthcare industry is projected to fuel the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period.



Key Highlights of Report



In December 2020, Leidos Holdings, Inc. declared that it had signed a contract to acquire 1901 Group LLC. The acquisition would improve Leidos' role in the digital modernization industry and strengthen its capabilities for fast-paced markets of cloud and IT service.

The integration engine segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3%. An integration engine is a healthcare integration platform that enables the functionality of care delivery for organizations. Integration engines aim to streamline the healthcare system from interfaces to business processes and operational practices.

The implementation segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of medical device integration in the healthcare sector

During the forecast period, the hospital integration segment is projected to hold the largest market share. Healthcare IT integration facilitates efficient remote patient monitoring and accurate patient information sharing, which is anticipated to fuel this segment during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., CIOX Health LLC, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation



Healthcare IT Integration Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT integration market on the basis of type, services, application, end-use, and region.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Medical Device Integration

Integration Engines

Media Integration



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Training

Implementation

Maintenance & Support



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinic Integration

Radiology Integration

Lab Integration

Hospital Integration

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Clinics

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Healthcare IT Integration Market:



The comprehensive global Healthcare IT Integration market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Healthcare IT Integration Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Healthcare IT Integration Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The growing demand for remote patient monitoring

4.2.2.2. The increasing demand for personalized care

4.2.2.3. Rising demand to reduce healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.4. The increasing need to develop the centralized medical record platform

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of maintenance

4.2.3.2. Issues concerning data protection

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Healthcare IT Integration Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Medical Device Integration

5.1.2. Integration Engines

5.1.3. Media Integration



Chapter 6. Healthcare IT Integration Market By Service Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Service Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Training

6.1.2. Implementation

6.1.3. Maintenance & Support



CONTINUED..!!



