Increasing government initiatives to implement Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) solutions in healthcare sector and growing preference for digital payments in the healthcare sector are key factors driving healthcare IT market growth
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- healthcare IT market size reached USD 201.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be valued at USD 549.95 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing government initiatives to implement Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) solutions in the healthcare sector in developing countries and preference for digital payments in the healthcare industry. Adoption of paperless technology and solutions in the healthcare industry has been increasing rapidly in the past few years and this is expected to further boost growth of the global healthcare IT market growth during the forecast period.
The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.
Key market participants include Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epic System Corporation, SAP SE, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
The latest report on the global Healthcare IT market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Healthcare IT market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Hardware
Software
Service
Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Electronic Prescribing System
Laboratory Information System
Tele-health
Computerized Provider Order Entry System
Electronic Health Records
Picture Archiving and Communication System
Healthcare Analytics
Radiology information system
mHealth
Fraud management
Vendor-neutral archive
Revenue cycle management
Customer relationship management
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Healthcare Payer
Public Payers
Private Payers
Healthcare Provider
Pharmacies
Ambulatory clinical centers
Diagnostic and imaging centers
Hospitals
Others
Healthcare IT Market Segmentation by Regions:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Objectives of the Report:
Study of the global Healthcare IT market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)
Industrial structure analysis of the Healthcare IT market by identification of various sub-segments
Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis
Competitive landscape benchmarking
Analysis of Healthcare IT market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market
Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Healthcare IT market
Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances
