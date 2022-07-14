Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2022 -- The Healthcare IT Market is projected to reach USD 821.1 billion by 2026 from USD 326.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.



Rising use of big data;



In the last few years, the volume of electronic data produced in the healthcare industry has expanded to terabytes and petabytes, primarily due to the digitization of administrative, clinical, and financial information. With the volume growing almost twofold every year, it is expected to reach exabytes and even zettabytes in the coming years. In addition to the growing volume, the sheer diversity of data in healthcare presents a major challenge for healthcare providers. The length of the data and its heterogeneity make healthcare data more complex when compared to other industries. To address these challenges in the healthcare industry, service providers are increasingly adopting healthcare analytics and data management solutions.



Rising use of healthcare IT solutions in outpatient care facilities;



In response to the rising pressures on health systems to lower the cost of care, the industry is shifting towards outpatient settings to reduce the care cost. In addition, convenience is another important factor driving the rise of ambulatory care. With the increase in the number of outpatient settings and patient influx, the demand and usage of healthcare IT solutions in outpatient settings will increase.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252



By product and services type segment, the healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Based on products and services, the healthcare IT market has been segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions and HCIT outsourcing services. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the healthcare provider solutions segment include the need to control the growing healthcare costs and improve the efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors.



Clinical healthcare IT solutions accounted for the largest market share in the healthcare provider solutions segment during the forecast period.



In the healthcare provider solutions segment, clinical healthcare IT solutions accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for improved patient safety and patient care, stringent regulations, and the increasing need for integrated healthcare systems.



In the segment of the healthcare payer solutions, claims management solutions accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Under the segment of the healthcare payer solutions, claims management solutions held the largest share during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the frequent need for upgrades in software applications.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252



North America dominates the Healthcare IT market during the forecast period.



North America accounted for the largest share of the Healthcare Information Technology Market in 2020. Stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare, the high adoption rate of HCIT technologies, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of IT companies in North America are the major factor contributing to this.



The major players in the global healthcare IT market include Optum (US), Cerner (US), Cognizant (US), Change Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Epic Systems (US), Dell Technologies (US), Allscripts (US), GE Healthcare (US), IBM (US), athenahealth (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Conduent (US), Infor (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Wipro Limited (India), Conifer Health (US), Nuance (US), 3M (US), Inovalon (US), InterSystems (US), Carestream Health (US), Orion Health (US), Practice Fusion (US), and SAS Institute (US).



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=252