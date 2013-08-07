Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Healthcare IT Market in South Africa 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Healthcare IT market in South Africa to grow at a CAGR of 8.88 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to store patient information and use it to provide appropriate/better healthcare services. The Healthcare IT market in South Africa has also been witnessing the increased application of mobile technology. However, the high capital needed to adopt IT systems/technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Healthcare IT Market in South Africa 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the various cities of South Africa: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Soweto; and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include GE Healthcare, InterSystems Corp., Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are 3M Co., Aegis Group Plc., Agility Global Health Solutions, Bytes Healthcare Solutions, CS Corp., Gijima Group Ltd., Roche Group, Sekunjalo Healthcare Ltd., and TIBCO software Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

