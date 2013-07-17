Healthcare IT Market Is About to Grow $56.7 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The " Healthcare IT Market By Application [Provider IT (EMR, PACS, CPOE, RIS, CDSS, RCM, Claims Management, Payroll), Payer IT (CRM, Fraud Detection)], Delivery Mode (On-Premises, Web-Based Services & Cloud Computing) & Component – Global Forecasts to 2017 " analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World.



Browse:



- 117 Market Data Tables

- 8 Figures

- 311 Pages and in-depth Table Of Content on "Healthcare IT Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-it-252.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



This report studies the global healthcare information technology market (2012 to 2017).



Healthcare IT has the potential to generate valuable information to improve workflow, safety, and efficiency within healthcare organizations. The ability to capture, store, exchange, and analyze medical information in electronic form will improve healthcare in many ways. Healthcare IT provides benefits such as improved patient care, increased engagement of patient in healthcare, improved population-based knowledge, development of new tools for medicine, and augmented administrative efficiency.



In this report, the Healthcare IT Market is segmented on the basis of its application, delivery mode, and component. The HCIT market, by application is segmented into provider

(clinical information technology and non-clinical information technology) and payer, while the market by delivery mode is further categorized as on-premises, web-premises, and cloud-premises. The healthcare information technology by component comprises of hardware, software, and services.



North America (U.S. and Canada) commanded the highest share of the healthcare information technology market due to firm government support in terms of investment and incentives, growing demand for integrated healthcare IT systems to achieve high return on investment, growing patient consumerism for quality care and ensure safety, and rise in aging population. President Obamas administration has spent $32 billion in 2012 on electronic health records. In addition, the Obama administration has provided incentives to implement EHR. For instance, in 2011, around 176,000 doctors registered for the Medicare and Medicaid EHR incentive programs, receiving a total of $2.5 billion in incentives. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR as healthcare organizations in the region are actively moving towards digitization to ensure patient safety and care, and to streamline workflow systems in large healthcare enterprises.



In addition, growing healthcare cost in developed countries has strengthened the growth of the HCIT market in developing countries such as India, Singapore and Thailand. Consequently, this results in migration of patients to suitable medical tourism destinations, where medical cost is lower as compared to their native regions. For instance, a hip replacement that costs $43,000 in the U.S. could cost $12,000 in Singapore and just $9,000 in India, which encourages patients to choose India as a medical destination. This increases the demand for HCIT solutions to streamline workflow and manage patient information.



The key players in the market are McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Epic (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.), Athenahealth Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Medical Information System Inc. (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Agfa Healthcare (Belgium), NextGen Healthcare Information System, LLC (U.S.), Phillips Healthcare (The Netherlands), and Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), among others.



Buy a copy of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=252



Download Free Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=252



Browse related reports to Healthcare IT Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com