Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global healthcare IT market size reached USD 201.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be valued at USD 549.95 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing government initiatives to implement Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) solutions in the healthcare sector in developing countries and preference for digital payments in the healthcare industry.



The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth.



Some Key Highlights in the Report



In January 2021, the American Hospital Dubai – which is a division of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group – in collaboration with the multinational digital healthcare company Cerner Corporation, declared the very first findings of one of the prototypes from its data lab on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The lab serves as a model in the region to develop clinically driven AI techniques with validated predictive model results to support the healthcare industry.

Deployment of IT healthcare services has been increasing rapidly as services provided include maintenance and technical support, and this is driving revenue growth of the service segment to a significant extent.

Due to enhanced data and information security, deployment of on-premise IT healthcare solution is increasing, which is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the on-premise segment during the forecast period.

The electronic health records segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global healthcare IT market in 2020 owing to rising adoption of EHR system across the healthcare sector. In addition, increasing government initiatives to implement EHR systems in healthcare facilities to enhance patient care is propelling revenue growth of the electronic health records segment.

North America is projected to dominate other regional markets in terms of revenue share contribution to the global healthcare IT market over the forecast period.

Key market participants include Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epic System Corporation, SAP SE, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.



Healthcare IT Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT market on the basis of component, delivery, application, end-use, and region.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hardware

Software

Service



Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Electronic Prescribing System

Laboratory Information System

Tele-health

Computerized Provider Order Entry System

Electronic Health Records

Picture Archiving and Communication System

Healthcare Analytics

Radiology information system

mHealth

Fraud management

Vendor-neutral archive

Revenue cycle management

Customer relationship management

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payer

Public Payers

Private Payers

Healthcare Provider

Pharmacies

Ambulatory clinical centers

Diagnostic and imaging centers

Hospitals

Others



