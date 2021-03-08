Increasing government initiatives to implement Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) solutions in healthcare sector and growing preference for digital payments in the healthcare sector are key factors driving healthcare IT market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global healthcare IT market size reached USD 201.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be valued at USD 549.95 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing government initiatives to implement Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) solutions in the healthcare sector in developing countries and preference for digital payments in the healthcare industry.
Adoption of paperless technology and solutions in the healthcare industry has been increasing rapidly in the past few years and this is expected to further boost growth of the global healthcare IT market growth during the forecast period.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epic System Corporation, SAP SE, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Healthcare IT market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT market on the basis of component, delivery, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Hardware
Software
Service
Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Electronic Prescribing System
Laboratory Information System
Tele-health
Computerized Provider Order Entry System
Electronic Health Records
Picture Archiving and Communication System
Healthcare Analytics
Radiology information system
mHealth
Fraud management
Vendor-neutral archive
Revenue cycle management
Customer relationship management
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Healthcare Payer
Public Payers
Private Payers
Healthcare Provider
Pharmacies
Ambulatory clinical centers
Diagnostic and imaging centers
Hospitals
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Healthcare IT Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Healthcare IT market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Healthcare IT Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Healthcare IT Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The rising government initiatives to adopt Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) solution in healthcare organization
4.2.2.2. The increasing focus to reduce healthcare operational cost
4.2.2.3. Rising adoption of mHealth applications
4.2.2.4. The increasing demand for cashless payment process
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. The high cost of implementation and maintenance
4.2.3.2. Inability to shift towards advanced technology of healthcare providers
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Healthcare IT Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Hardware
5.1.2. Software
5.1.3. Service
Chapter 6. Healthcare IT Market By Delivery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Delivery Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Cloud-based
6.1.2. On-premises
Chapter 7. Healthcare IT Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Electronic Prescribing System
7.1.2. Laboratory Information System
7.1.3. Tele-health
7.1.4. Computerized Provider Order Entry System
7.1.5. Electronic Health Records
7.1.6. Picture Archiving and Communication System
7.1.7. Healthcare Analytics
7.1.8. Radiology information system
7.1.9. mHealth
7.1.10. Fraud management
7.1.11. Vendor neutral archive
7.1.12. Revenue cycle management
7.1.13. Customer relationship management
7.1.14. Others
CONTINUED..!!
