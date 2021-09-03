Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software, Hardware), End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare IT Market is projected to reach USD 829.2 billion by 2026 from USD 319.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare IT Market"



450 – Tables

64 – Figures

480 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252



The growth of Healthcare IT Market is majorly attributed to government mandates & support for healthcare IT solutions; rising use of big data in healthcare; high returns on investment associated with healthcare IT solutions; the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs; the growing demand for and use of HCIT solutions due to COVID-19; and the growing mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring markets. On the other hand, IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries, the high cost of deployment of HCIT solutions for small and medium-sized hospitals in emerging countries, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers.



By product and services type segment, the healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Based on products and services, the healthcare IT market has been segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions and HCIT outsourcing services. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the healthcare provider solutions segment include the need to control the growing healthcare costs and improve the efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors.



Clinical healthcare IT solutions accounted for the largest market share in the healthcare provider solutions segment during the forecast period.



In the healthcare provider solutions segment, clinical healthcare IT solutions accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for improved patient safety and patient care, stringent regulations, and the increasing need for integrated healthcare systems.



In the segment of the healthcare payer solutions, claims management solutions accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Under the segment of the healthcare payer solutions, claims management solutions held the largest share during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the frequent need for upgrades in software applications.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252



North America accounted for the largest share of the Healthcare Information Technology Market in 2020. Stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare, the high adoption rate of HCIT technologies, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of IT companies in North America are the major factor contributing to this.



The major players in the global healthcare IT market include Optum (US), Cerner (US), Cognizant (US), Change Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Epic Systems (US), Dell Technologies (US), Allscripts (US), GE Healthcare (US), IBM (US), athenahealth (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Conduent (US), Infor (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Wipro Limited (India), Conifer Health (US), Nuance (US), 3M (US), Inovalon (US), InterSystems (US), Carestream Health (US), Orion Health (US), Practice Fusion (US), and SAS Institute (US).