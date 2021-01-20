Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- A latest survey on Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Accenture Plc (Ireland), Accretive Health, Inc. (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), Anthelio Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), Cognizant Technology Solutions (United States), Dell, Inc. (United States), HCL Technologies (India), Hewlett-Packard Company (United States), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States), Infosys Limited (India), McKesson Corporation (United States), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (India), Wipro Ltd. (India), Xerox Corporation (United States), Epic System (United States) and Computer Sciences Corporation (United States).



Competition Analysis:

With the drastic change in consumers behavior, firms and brands are curious to understand the implications for their products and services. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Accenture Plc (Ireland), Accretive Health, Inc. (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), Anthelio Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), Cognizant Technology Solutions (United States), Dell, Inc. (United States), HCL Technologies (India), Hewlett-Packard Company (United States), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States), Infosys Limited (India), McKesson Corporation (United States) and Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (India), Wipro Ltd. (India), Xerox Corporation (United States), Epic System (United States) and Computer Sciences Corporation (United States)



Market Drivers



- Healthcare IT Outsourcing Is a Viable Solution to Curtail Healthcare Costs in Each Region

- Shortage of In-House IT Professionals

- The requirement to Meet the Criteria of Meaningful Use To Receive Incentives by the Federal Government

- Accountable Care Organizations



Restraints



- Fragmented End-User Market Restricts Development of Standard It Platforms

- Rising Incidences of Data Breach and Loss of Confidentiality



Quantitative Data:



Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

- Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [ Type 1, Type 2, Type 3] (Historical & Forecast)

- Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Application 1, Application 2, Application 3] (Historical & Forecast)

- Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

- Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)



