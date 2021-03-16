Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global healthcare learning management system market. In terms of revenue, the global healthcare learning management system market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~22% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global healthcare learning management system market.



It is extremely necessary for doctors and healthcare practitioners to stay updated about advancements and developments within the healthcare industry. Electronic learning, or eLearning, is arguably the most significant change to occur in nursing education. With the help of learning management systems, healthcare and medical practitioners can easily enroll for online training and courses, and access the software on any device for learning.



The rise in the demand for high quality training among healthcare professionals is anticipated to propel the healthcare learning management system market during the forecast period. As a result, the healthcare learning management system market is anticipated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.



Healthcare Learning Management System Market: Dynamics



Based on the current scenario, the healthcare sector has a fairly positive impact on the healthcare learning management system market, owing to increasing use and adoption of healthcare learning management systems during COVID-19. The spread of COVID-19 has forced the healthcare sector to drive both a stronger online presence and discover new ways to provide training and distance learning. Hence, end users are adopting learning management solutions to overcome learning or training challenges. This is increasing spending on healthcare learning management systems across the globe.



Healthcare Learning Management System Market: Prominent Regions



The healthcare learning management system market in North America is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the high rate of adoption of eLearning tools, technological advancements in learning methodologies, and presence of major market players in the region. Furthermore, state governments of the region are emphasizing on partnerships and investments to fuel the growth of the healthcare learning management market.



The healthcare learning management system market in Europe is projected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period, due to significant adoption of various Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs), which indirectly boosts the market in the region. The Asia Pacific market is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to widespread availability of Internet services in the region, which aids the growth of eLearning and subsequently, the healthcare learning management system market in the region.



Healthcare Learning Management System Market: Key Players



Key players operating in the global healthcare learning management system market are Adobe Systems Inc., ADP Inc., Articulate Global, Inc., Canvas Network (Instructure, Inc.), Cerner Corporation, Elsevier, GE Healthcare, HealthcareSource HR, Inc., HealthStream, Inc., Infor Inc., Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent, SAP SE, Trivantis Corporation, Absorb LMS Software Inc., Accord LMS, CD2 Learning, CertCentral Inc., CoreAchieve, DLC Solutions, Docebo, Escalla Ltd., EthosCE, Gyrus Systems, InfoPro Learning, Inc., Interactyx (TOPYX), iSpring Solutions Inc., Kallidus Ltd., Litmos, Mindflash, NetDimensions Limited, Paradiso Solutions, Skillsoft, SkyPrep Inc., Thought Industries, and Tovuti, LLC.