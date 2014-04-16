Healthcare Market: Cough, Cold, Flu and Allergy Remedies in UK April 2014 - Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Market Survey On Cough, Cold, Flu And Allergy Remedies - UK - April 2014: Market Research Report



In 2013, the cold/flu and allergy relief remedies market benefited from increases in product launch activity and marketing activity. Going forward, brands could look to more specifically target the key young adult demographic, who are the most likely to suffer from cold/flu and allergy-based ailments, as well as encouraging people in general to prepare ahead of both cold/flu and hayfever seasons, stocking up on products in advance.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Definitions

Excluded

Methodology

Consumer research

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of cough, cold and flu relief, medicated confectionery and allergy remedies, 2008-18

Market factors

Companies, brands and innovation

Figure 2: New product launches in the decongestive, cough, cold and flu relief, medicated confectionery and allergy relief remedies market, by sub-category, 2009-13

Young adults most likely to be affected by cold and flu ailments

Nearly three quarters seek OTC remedies for cough/sore throat

Figure 3: Treatments sought for cough/sore throat, cold and flu, November 2013

A quarter of allergy sufferers view own-label as effective as branded

Figure 4: Attitudes and behaviours related to allergies, November 2013

Consumers focus on preventing themselves from becoming ill

Figure 5: Behaviours during cold/flu season, November 2013

What we think



Issues and Insights



Cold/flu brands could further target Millennials

The facts

The implications

Hayfever sales reliant on weather

The facts

The implications



Trend Application



Trend: Transumers

Trend: Influentials

Mintel futures trend: Generation Next



Market Drivers



Key points

Rise in population of 25-34s will boost the market

Figure 6: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2008-18

One-person households offer opportunities for product innovations

Figure 7: UK households, by size, 2008-18

Rise in employment

Figure 8: Employment and unemployment, by gender, 2008-18

Colder winter in 2013

Figure 9: Mean annual temperatures and rainfall, winter (December-February), 2000-13

High pollen levels of 2013

Figure 10: Mean annual temperatures and rainfall, summer (June-August), 2000-13

Alcohol worsens hayfever symptoms



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Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Increase in product launch activity in 2013

Figure 11: New product launches in the decongestive, cough, cold and flu relief, medicated confectionery and allergy relief remedies market, by sub-category, 2009-13

Figure 12: Examples of new product launches in the cold/flu category (including medicated confectionery), 2013

Figure 13: Examples of new allergy products launched in 2013

Figure 14: Examples of powder- and liquid-based cold and flu remedies, 2013

Growth in own-label

Figure 15: New product launches in the decongestive, cough, cold and flu relief, medicated confectionery and allergy relief remedies market, brands vs own-label, 2012 and 2013

Launches dependent on the season

Figure 16: Index of product launches in the decongestive, cough, cold and flu relief (excluding medicated confectionery), and allergy relief remedies market, by season, by sub-category, spring/summer 2009-autumn/winter 2013/14

Product launch activity highly fragmented

Figure 17: Product launch activity in the decongestive, cough, cold and flu relief, medicated confectionery and allergy relief remedies market, by top 10 companies, 2009-13

Figure 18: Examples of products launched by Thornton & Ross, repackaged products, 2013

Increase in botanical/herbal claims on cold/flu remedies

Figure 19: Decongestive, cough, cold and flu relief and medicated confectionery product launches, by top five claims, 2009-13

Figure 20: Product launches with botanical/herbal claims, 2013-14

Figure 21: Examples of medicated confectionery products launched carrying low/no/reduced sugar claims, 2013

Rise in fragrance-free in allergy relief

Figure 22: Allergy relief product launches, by claims, 2009-13



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Strong growth in last two years

Figure 23: Value sales of cough, cold and flu relief, medicated confectionery and allergy remedies, 2008-18

Slow and steady growth

Figure 24: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of cough, cold and flu relief, medicated confectionery and allergy remedies, 2008-18

Forecast methodology



Segment Performance



Key points

Allergy remedies see the biggest rise

Figure 25: Consumer spending in the cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies, by segment, 2012 and 2013



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Market Share



Key points

Decongestants boosted by hayfever sufferers

Figure 26: Retail value sales of cold, flu and decongestant remedies, by brand, 2012 and 2013

Advertising campaigns drive sales of medicated confectionery brands

Figure 27: Retail value sales of medicated confectionery, by brand, 2012 and 2013

Small brands see greatest rise in cough liquids segment

Figure 28: Retail value sales of cough liquids, by brand, 2012 and 2013

Allergy remedy brands enjoy growth

Figure 29: Retail value sales of allergy remedies, by brand, 2012 and 2013



Companies and Products



Alliance Boots

Figure 30: Alliance Boots financial performance, 2012 and 2013

GlaxoSmithKline

Figure 31: GlaxoSmithKline UK Limited financial performance, 2011 and 2012

Figure 32: Examples of new product launches by GlaxoSmithKline in the UK cough, cold, flu and allergy market, January 2013-February 2014

Johnson & Johnson

Figure 33: McNeil Healthcare (UK) Limited financial performance, 2011 and 2012

Figure 34: Examples of new product launches by McNeil Consumer Healthcare in the UK cough, cold, flu and allergy market, January 2013-February 2014

Procter & Gamble

Figure 35: Procter & Gamble (Health and Beauty Care) Ltd financial performance, 2011 and 2012

Figure 36: Examples of new product launches by Procter & Gamble in the UK cough, cold, flu and allergy market, January 2013-February 2014

Reckitt Benckiser

Figure 37: Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited financial performance, 2011 and 2012

Figure 38: Examples of new product launches by Reckitt Benckiser in the UK cough, cold, flu and allergy market, January 2013-February 2014



Brand Communication and Promotion



Key points

Adspend up in 2013

Figure 39: Main media advertising expenditure on cold, flu, decongestant remedies (including medicated confectionery) and allergy relief, 2009-13

Seasonal marketing matches product launch activity

Figure 40: Main media advertising expenditure on cold, flu, decongestant remedies (including medicated confectionery) and allergy relief, by season, spring/summer 2009-autumn/winter 2013/14

Reckitt Benckiser the biggest advertiser

Figure 41: Main media advertising expenditure on cold, flu, decongestant remedies (including medicated confectionery) and allergy relief, % by company, 2009-13

Lemsip accounts for a quarter of cold/flu advertising expenditure

Figure 42: Main media advertising expenditure on cold, flu and decongestant remedies, % by brand, 2013

Allergy relief adspend dominated by branded activity

Figure 43: Main media advertising expenditure on allergy relief remedies, % by brand, 2013



Brand Perceptions and Social Media



Brand perceptions

Key brand metrics

Figure 44: Key brand metrics, January 2014

Brand map

Figure 45: Attitudes towards and usage of brands in the cold, flu and allergy remedy sector, January 2014

Correspondence analysis

Brand attitudes

Figure 46: Attitudes, by cold, flu and allergy remedy brand, January 2014

Brand personality

Figure 47: Cold, flu and allergy remedy brand personality – Macro image, January 2014

Figure 48: Cold, flu and allergy remedy brand personality – Micro image, January 2014

Brand usage

Figure 49: Cold, flu and allergy remedy brand usage, January 2014

Brand experience

Figure 50: Cold, flu and allergy remedy brand experience, January 2014

Social media and online buzz

Social media metrics

Figure 51: Social media metrics of selected cold, flu and allergy remedy brands, January 2014

Online mentions

Figure 52: Online mentions of selected cold, flu and allergy remedy brands, March 2013-February 2014

Figure 53: Mentions around colds, flu and allergies, by week, March 2013-February 2014

Figure 54: Advertising spend of selected cold, flu and allergy remedy brands, March 2011-March 2014

Where discussion on brands is occurring

Figure 55: Media through which selected cold, flu and allergy remedy brands are discussed, March 2013-February 2014

Topics of discussion

Figure 56: Topics of discussion around cold, flu and allergy illness, March 2013-February 2014

Analysis by brand

Olbas

Figure 57: Topic cloud around mentions of Olbas, March 2013-February 2014

Sudafed

Figure 58: Topic cloud around mentions of Sudafed, March 2014-February 2014

Benadryl

Figure 59: Topic cloud of mentions around Benadryl, March 2013-February 2014

Covonia

Figure 60: Topic cloud around mentions of Covonia, March 2013-February 2014

Clarityn



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