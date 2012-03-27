Healthcare MBA Graduates Stand to Make Double the Nationwide Salary Average in Their Field

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- Due to an aging population of Baby Boomers, as well as technological research advances in the medical field, the healthcare industry continues to grow, thereby increasing demand for qualified professionals.



And according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, this rising need for healthcare specialists is expected to remain consistent over the next few years. In fact, the BLS estimates by the year 2014, health services employment is projected to increase with more than 4.7 million new healthcare jobs.



To take advantage of this ever-growing demand, many people are choosing to obtain a MBA Healthcare. The advanced degree not only opens up a wide range of job opportunities, but also provides them with the ability to make a highly competitive salary in an extremely rewarding career.



But knowing which one of the Healthcare MBA programs to choose from can be confusing considering the number of different areas of specialization available and the variety of schools offering the degree.



Featuring an array of insightful information about MBA Healthcare programs, prospective students interested in entering the field or progressing in their current medical careers are turning to the newly launched, HealthcareMBAGuides.org. The site features in-depth articles about the different areas of specialization, including the popular MBA Healthcare Administration, the vast amount of careers available, and even the salaries they can expect upon graduation.



According to Healthcare MBA Guides, healthcare professionals who obtain an online MBA in the field receive highly competitive salaries and a number of other career-related benefits.



“Graduates of online MBA packages in healthcare stand to make double the nationwide wage average of their chosen field,” states the site.



MBA Healthcare graduates also enjoy a wide range of career options, including doctor, nurse, physical therapist, nutritionist, psychologist, lab technician and many more.



One of job areas growing in popularity is healthcare administration and management. To enter into this area of specialization, people can obtain an MBA in Healthcare Management.



Regarding this specific field, Healthcare MBA Guides states, “The emphasis right here is on business-associated issues, and you’ll also have just a few classes that focus particularly on the precise enterprise challenges inside the healthcare industry.”



