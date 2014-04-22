Healthcare Outsourcing Market Worth $188,856.5 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The healthcare BPO market is segmented into the payer, provider, and pharmaceutical outsourcing segments. Cost reduction is the main driver for outsourcing core functions like claims processing, medical billing, and contract research in this market. Furthermore, outsourcing functions like HR services, finance and accounts, and sales and marketing enable payer, provider, and pharmaceutical companies to focus on their core functions.



Browse more than 149 market data tables 13 figures spread through 479 pages and in-depth TOC on"Healthcare BPO Market"

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This report studies the global healthcare BPO market over the forecast period of 2013 to 2018. This market is valued at an estimated $92,325.9 million in 2013 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2013 to 2018, to reach $188,856.5 million by 2018. The pharmaceutical outsourcing segment has the largest share and accounts for close to 80% of the healthcare BPO market in 2013. However, regulatory changes in key geographies of U.S. and Europe would result in increased requirements for payer and provider outsourcing services.



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The healthcare BPO market is segmented into source and destination geographies. The source geographies in this report are U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The destination geographies are India, China, the U.S., Europe, Philippines, LATAM, the Middle East, and Rest of the World. The U.S. accounts for the largest share in the healthcare BPO market. The large share of the U.S. is attributed to increased demand from the payer and provider segments due to recent regulatory changes in the U.S.



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The major players in the healthcare BPO market include Accenture (Ireland), Medusind (U.S.), GeBBS Healthcare (U.S.), Genpact Limited (Bermuda), Inventive (U.S.), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Catalent (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), DSM Pharma (U.S.), Quintiles (U.S.), Covance (U.S.), PPD (U.S.), Parexel (U.S.), Charles Rivers Laboratories (U.S.), and ICON (Ireland), among others.



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