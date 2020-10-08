Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report describes various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. It provides an in-depth study of the Healthcare Payer BPO market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Top Key Players in the Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market: Cognizant, Xerox, Accenture, Hinduja Global Solutions, Exlservice, HPE, HCL Technologies, Genpact



Latest Development in the Market:



Everest Group Identifies HGS as a Major Contender and Star Performer in its Healthcare Payer Operations Services PEAK Matrix



HGS recognized for strong growth in healthcare payer BPO business



Chicago – Aug 27, 2020: Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed in BSE & NSE), today announced that it has been recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® for the second consecutive year.



"Overarching trends, such as consumerism, the rise of digital, margin pressures, regulatory uncertainty and value-based care, are increasingly pushing healthcare payers to rethink their business models," said Manu Aggarwal, Vice President, Everest Group. "In order to achieve their business objectives, differentiate from the competition and transform digitally, enlisting the help of a service provider is becoming increasingly important."



The Healthcare Payer Operations – Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020 analyzes the changing dynamics of the healthcare payer operations landscape and assesses 29 service providers on the PEAK Matrix® into Leaders, Contenders and Aspirants. The PEAK Matrix® is a framework that provides an objective, data-driven and comparative assessment of healthcare payer operations service providers based on their absolute market success and delivery capability.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Claims Processing Services

Member Services

HR Services

Finance And Accounts



In 2014, the claims processing services segment accounted for the maximum share of nearly 55%. Key factors associated with increase insurance penetration in developed countries and growing. Affordable Care Act is driver-render a very high impact on the overall health payer BPO market. These actions provide access to health and Medicare for millions of Americans, and as data per CMS and ObamaCare published in 2013, nearly eight million people are registered through the market and nearly 11.7 million people were registered in 2015. The increase in these numbers is a direct indicator of the growing burden of healthcare payer services, and as a result, is expected to positively reinforce the payer healthcare BPO market over the forecast period.



Market segment by Application, split into

Large hospitals

Middle hospitals

Pharmacy

Insurance companies



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Healthcare Payer BPO market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



North American healthcare payer industry's leading global BPO market with more than 50% of the total revenue generated in 2015. Factors such as the high number of public and private treatment costs, the presence of a strong payment agenda, notes the high number of claims and favorable government policy play a key role in sharing this. US and Canada issued a large capital in the medical reimbursement ensuring strict agreement and implementation of health policies.



The Asia Pacific is expected to become the most attractive region, mainly because of high economic growth, increased public and private treatment costs, more and more insurance services in rural and urban areas, and government policies.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Healthcare Payer BPO market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Healthcare Payer BPO market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Healthcare Payer BPO market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Healthcare Payer BPO market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



