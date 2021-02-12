New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- According to Reports and Data, the global healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) market was valued at USD 5,018.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8,024.4 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Healthcare personal protective equipment is witnessing a surge in demand in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of healthcare workers across the globe. Gloves, face protection masks or face shield, goggles and mask, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, and PPE boots are among some of the personal protective equipment with soaring global demand. The key factor which is expected to drive the market for the personal protective equipment includes stringent regulatory framework, increasing awareness about the importance of healthcare safety, increasing focus on safety preparedness at healthcare facilities, and accelerating rate of cases of COVID-19 infection.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



During 2020-Mid 2021, a short run spike is expected in the demand of PPE across the globe, where the market for healthcare applications is expected to grow at a rate of 17.2%.



Amidst the outbreak of COVID-19, World Health Organization is working with governments, industry, and the Pandemic Supply Chain Network to boost production and secure allocations for critically affected and at-risk countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) modeling, an estimated 89 million medical masks per month are required in COVID-19 response. For examination gloves, the figure is up to 76 million, while global demand for goggles stands at 1.6 million per month.



Regulatory bodies are introducing relaxed norms to facilitate import of personal protective equipment. For instance, in March 2020, the FDA started various measures to increase U.S. supplies of personal protective equipment in response to COVID-19. The measures include adjustments in import screening, flexibility to manufacturers, and creation of special mailbox service, among other provisions.



As of 2019, Head, Eye & Face Protection product segment is expected to dominate the global healthcare personal protective equipment and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2020-2027. High risk of COVID-19 and other infections through nose, eyes and ears is among primary reason driving the growth for this segment.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market are listed below:



3M Co., MSA Safety Inc., Ansell Limited, Honeywell International Inc., E I DuPont de Nemours and Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, and Radians, Inc.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Head, Eye & Face Protection



Hearing Protection



Protective Clothing



Respiratory Protection



Protective Footwear



Fall Protection



Durable gloves



Mechanical gloves



Chemical handling



Thermal/flame retardant



Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hospitals and Cinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Academic and Research Institutes



Diagnostic Laboratories



Others



