New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market was valued at USD 2,904.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 22,390.3 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 28.9 %. The study covers Healthcare predictive analytics - analytical technique that analyses and predicts outcomes using statistical methods and technology, operating on massive amounts of relevant data for individual patients. Healthcare Predictive Analytics is widely being used in the healthcare sector all over the globe. The recent emergence of Healthcare Predictive Analytics as a time saving and cost minimizing tool is a major disruptive finding in the healthcare sector. In line with this, numerous firms and hospitals are adopting Healthcare Predictive Analytics, for time saving and cost cutting purpose. For instance, West Tennessee Healthcare saved more than 8,000 hours annually using Cerner's Continuous Advancement Services from an optimization project which reduced the number of discrete task assays that nurses completed on a timely basis.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Healthcare Predictive Analytics market and profiled in the report are:



Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Verisk Analytics Inc., IBM, Oracle, MedeAnalytics Inc., SAS, Optum Inc., Allscripts, and Inovalon



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)



Operations Management

Financial

Population Health

Clinical Data



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)



Payers

Providers

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising database volume



3.2. Rising cost of medication



3.3. Data theft challenges



Chapter 4. Healthcare Predictive Analytics Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Healthcare Predictive Analytics Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2027



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Healthcare Predictive Analytics market and its competitive landscape.



