myMEDholiday.com Creates Facebook Profile to Connect with Medical Tourists and Healthcare Providers

East Louise Ave Lathrop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- The site features in-depth profiles of over 400 providers in Thailand, India and Singapore, and they’ve recently unveiled a Facebook page in an effort to improve their reach when connecting worldwide medical tourists with doctors, hospitals, and clinics in Asia.



By adding a presence with the social networking giant, myMEDholiday.com affords customers another convenient way of accessing the wealth of information that the company offers.



One high-level marketing representative at the firm said, “Through our website, patients gain direct access to the best medical providers and healthcare facilities, whether it be hospitals, dental clinics, cosmetic/plastic surgery centers, clinics specializing in fertility, LASIK/eye surgery, rehabilitation, or skin care, plus holistic/alternative centers, the list goes on. With the inclusion of a Facebook page, we have a chance to post more information about the industry and the big picture of Medical Tourism which we feel is useful to our customers.”



myMEDholiday.com’s users can not only research facilities, but contact them directly through an interactive tool which allows for sending inquiries and requesting quotes from specific providers. And, the site features a robust search engine, helpful to discerning patients searching for specific criteria like a facility’s accreditation or its language support, the latter being one of the most important considerations for those travelling abroad for care.



The site also includes a list of travel agencies who specialize in medical tourism, hosts a blog featuring informative posts about medical travel and health tourism, and provides a catalogue of medical treatments that patients can opt for as a medical tourist, which includes information about featured providers, expected wait times, and costs.



While the portal is focused on Medical Tourism, the company is no stranger to social networking. In addition to the inclusion of a Facebook page, the site networks through other popular mediums such as Google+ and RSS, which allows web users to subscribe to their favorite sites and receive instant notification whenever new information is published, making it easy to stay up-to-date.



About myMEDholiday.com

MyMEDHoliday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



To learn more visit - http://www.mymedholiday.com/