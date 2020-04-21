Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Research by Key Players - Conifer Health Solutions, Nthrive (Medassets +Precyse)

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.



Governments across various nations have been introducing stringent regulations over the past few years regarding healthcare, due to which there has been a significant rise in the operating costs of healthcare facilities and medical billing companies. This has created opportunities for outsourcing companies to assist them in revenue cycle management which acts as a major factor driving the growth of the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market.



The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.



Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market: Product Segment Analysis



Pre-intervention

Intervention

Post-intervention



Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market: Application Segment Analysis



Small/Rural Hospitals

Community Hospitals

Large Hospitals & Academic Medical Centers



Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market: Regional Segment Analysis



USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

South East Asia



The Players mentioned in our report



Conifer Health Solutions

nthrive (Medassets +Precyse)

Change Healthcare (Emdeon)

McKesson RelayHealth

Parallon (HCA)

MedData (Carbon Outreach)

MedAssist (Firstsource)

The SSI Group

Availity

Optum360



In addition to this, healthcare facilities have been facing several issues like rising financial challenges which has resulted in the need for augmented speed of billing. This, in turn, has highly contributed towards a propelling growth in the demand for RCM outsourcing agencies.



Moreover, other factors which are bolstering the growth of the market include increasing industrialisation and urbanisation rates as well as a rapid rise in the prevalence of diseases across the globe.



