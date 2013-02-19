HealthCare Reform Spawns EquiBrand Consulting's New Biobrand Service Offering

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- EquiBrand Consulting announced the formation of Biobrand (http://www.equibrandconsulting.com/biobrand), a new practice area focused on building strong brands and businesses within the life sciences industry. The practice area builds on the consulting services EquiBrand offers its non-medical clients, though specifically tailors these service lines to the healthcare arena.



“The launch of Biobrand is a reflection of the changes in the healthcare marketplace. Healthcare reform and other factors require those that provide healthcare services to adopt a market-driven mindset,” said Tim Koelzer, Managing Partner at EquiBrand Consulting (http://www.equibrandconsulting.com).



With fundamental shifts in the healthcare landscape, companies are seeking new ways to increase the potential for in-market success. These include taking a more disciplined approach to marketing and brand strategy development– particularly in segmentation, targeting, positioning and messaging. While many of these disciplines have been used in traditional marketing for years, in many cases, health care companies are just beginning to implement them today.



“Healthcare reform will result in a variety of changes, especially tied to newly required healthcare exchanges. In this new environment, consumers will play an even greater role in the healthcare marketplace than ever before. Companies, therefore, will need to become much more consumer-centric to win in the future,” says Koelzer, who leads brand consultant services at EquiBrand.



Though healthcare marketing faces unique challenges (e.g., regulatory environment, managed care, physician vs. patient dynamics, etc.), market success is still driven ultimately by customer attitudes, preferences and behaviors.



EquiBrand has serviced healthcare clients since its founding in 2000, including companies such as Guidant, Boston Scientific, MAQUET, Edwards Lifesciences, BioCrossroads, Lilly, United Concordia and others. EquiBrand has over a dozen years of experience serving healthcare companies, and has assisted a variety of clients in brand development, across pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical clients.



