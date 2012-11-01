Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Canada New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Canada report is an essential source of information and an analysis on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape of Canada. The report identifies the key trends in the Canadian healthcare market, and also provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape, as well as the healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical devices markets. This report was developed using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Canada’s population was approximately 34.4 million in 2011, and is growing largely as a result of immigration. The natural growth rate of the population is projected to be low due to the balance between the mortality and birth rates. The increasing elderly population, however, is a matter of concern for policy planners.
The pharmaceutical market in Canada was valued at about $21.5 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $45.9 billion by 2020, at a projected 9.9% CAGR. The medical device market was valued at approximately $7.7 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach approximately $12.2 billion by 2020, at a projected 5.2% CAGR.
The positive trend in the Canadian healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -
- Increasing elderly population
- Universal healthcare coverage
- High degree of access to healthcare facilities
- Government initiatives for the prevention and management of chronic diseases
- Strong, efficient, and transparent guidelines that simplify the regulatory process
Key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, and Apotex. Key players covered for the medical devices market are Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare, Essilor International, GlaxoSmithKline, and Zimmer Holdings.
