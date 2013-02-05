Fast Market Research recommends "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Denmark" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Denmark". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on Denmark's healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, it provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
In 2011, the population of Denmark was 5.6 million. The population of Denmark is increasing due to a positive net migration and positive balance of birth rate to mortality rate. Denmark policymakers are now presented with the problems of a declining population of the working age group and an increasing elderly population. The country's pharmaceutical market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $7.3 billion by 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The medical devices market size was approximately $1.4 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach approximately $2.3 billion by 2020 with a projected CAGR of 5.4%.
The positive trends in the Danish healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -
- Increasing elderly population
- Increasing emphasis on quality and accessibility of medical care
Scope
The report provides information on Denmark's healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, and includes -
- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices markets, comprising market size, segmentation and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. The major players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Novo Nordisk, Takeda, Lundbeck, LEO Pharma and Orifarm. The major players covered for the medical devices market are Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medronic, GE Healthcare and Abbott Laboratories.
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, including details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and approval processes for new drugs
- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, and healthcare infrastructure and expenditure
- Overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market.
Reasons to Get this Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving healthcare market of Denmark
