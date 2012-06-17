Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2012 -- ReportReserve, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, “Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Indonesia”. The report is an essential source of information and analysis, and identifies the key trends in Indonesia’s healthcare market. It also provides an insight into the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape, and the overall healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by ReportReserve’s team of industry experts.



In 2010, Indonesia had a population of approximately 238 million, placing it in fourth position globally. The population growth rate is however declining due to a decrease in the birth rate and an increase in net emmigration. In 2010, the working-age population in Indonesia accounts for the majority of the overall population unlike China and Japan. In order to take full advantage of this, the government is currently working on developing human capital by increasing spending on health and education. Indonesia’s pharmaceutical market was estimated to be worth $3.8 billion in 2010, and is expected to reach approximately $9.6 billion by 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. In 2010, the medical device market of Indonesia was worth approximately $573m. Indonesia manufactures a number of medical equipments such as hospital beds, disposable supplies, and wheelchairs; however, it imports more than 90% of its medical devices.



- Increasing coverage of healthcare insurance;

- Improved access to healthcare facilities;

- Increasing elderly population;

- Government initiatives regarding the management and prevention of communicable diseases.



Scope



The report provides information on Indonesia’s healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape, including -

- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market, including market size and segmentation, and the key drivers and barriers;

- Profiles and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical market, namely PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk, Kimia Farma, Sanbe Farma, and Soho Group;

- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, with details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies, and approval processes for new drugs and medical devices for indonesia;

- Detailed analysis of Indonesia’s political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare expenditure;

- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market.



Reasons to buy



This will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the healthcare market;

- Drive revenues by understanding key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical devices market segments, and companies likely to impact the healthcare market in the future;

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors;

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investment, and strategic partnerships;

- Identify, understand and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in Indonesia’s healthcare market."



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/healthcare-regulatory-and-reimbursement-landscape-indonesia-report-542388