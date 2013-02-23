New Healthcare market report from GlobalData: "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Jordan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Jordan". The report is an essential source of information and provides an analysis of the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Jordan. The report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market of Jordan. The report also provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of Jordan. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Jordan has a small population, approximately 6.2 million in 2011. However, the population of Jordan is increasing due to a high birth rate and low mortality rate, along with an increase in life expectancy. The increase in the population of the working-age sector of the population will support the country's development, but the country's high unemployment rate is a cause of concern for policy planners. The pharmaceutical market in Jordan was estimated at $487.6m in 2011 and is expected to reach approximately $1,112.1m by 2020, at a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% between 2012 and 2020.
The positive trend in the healthcare market of Jordan can be attributed primarily to -
- Increase in exports of pharmaceutical products
- High share of public health insurance
- Increasing access to healthcare facilities
- Government initives in healthcare sector
- Increasing affordabilty
Scope
The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Jordan. The scope includes -
- An overview of the pharmaceutical market of Jordan including the market size, market segmentation, key drivers and barriers for the market.
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market. Key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Dar al Dawa Development & Investment, Jordan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Pharma International.
- An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. The analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and marketing authorization process for new drugs in Jordan.
- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of Jordan, including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.
- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the healthcare market of Jordan.
