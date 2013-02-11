Recently published research from GlobalData, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Morocco", is now available at Fast Market Research
GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Morocco". An essential source of information and analysis on the Moroccan healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, this report identifies the key trends in the Morocco healthcare market, as well as providing insights on the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape, and the healthcare infrastructure of Morocco. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical market.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
In 2011, Morocco's population was 32.2 million, largely due to a positive balance between the birth rate and mortality rate. The mortality rate is almost steady due to increase in number of births attended by skilled healthcare personnel. The pharmaceutical market was estimated at $1.16 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach $2.96 billion by 2020 at a projected CAGR of 11%.
The positive trends in Morocco healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -
- Expanding prevalence of chronic diseases
- Healthcare initiatives taken by the government of Morocco to improve the healthcare insurance coverage for the Moroccan population
Scope
The report provides information on the Morocco healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Morocco. Its scope includes -
- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market, including size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers.
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market. The key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, SOTHEMA and Laprophan.
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, with details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization processes for new drug and medical devices.
- Detailed analysis of Morocco's political and economic environment, including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision-making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the healthcare market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical market segments and companies likely to impact the healthcare market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors.
