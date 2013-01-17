Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Nigeria New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Nigeria. An essential source of information and analysis on the Nigerian healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, this report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market, as well as providing insights on the demographic landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. In 2011, Nigeria’s population reached 167 million, largely due to increased life expectancy and the high proportion of teenage pregnancies. The mortality rate has been decreasing due to increased funding in the healthcare sector by the government and the initiation of healthcare campaigns throughout the country. The pharmaceutical market was estimated at $774m in 2010, and is expected to reach $2.08 billion by 2020, at a projected CAGR of 10%. The medical device market was worth approximately $214m in 2011.



The positive trends in Nigeria’s healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -

- Improving regulatory environment

- Increase in the number of healthcare facilities

- Increase in per capita income.



- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, including size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers.

- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. The key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are GlaxoSmithKline, May and Baker Nigeria, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd and Evans Medical Plc.

- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, with details of the reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization processes for new drugs and medical devices.

- Detailed analysis of Nigeria’s political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.

- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market.



