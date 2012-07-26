"Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Philippines" - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Philippines" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Philippines". The report is an essential source of information and an analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Philippines. The report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market of Philippines. The report also provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of Philippines. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of pharmaceutical market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The population of Philippines in 2010 was approximately 94 million and was the 12th most populated country in the world. The increase in the population is primarily due to high birth rate and increase in life expectancy. An increasing elderly population is a matter of concern for the policy planners of Philippines. The pharmaceutical market in Philippines was $3 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $7.4 billion by 2020 at a projected CAGR of 9.4%.
The positive trend in the healthcare market of Philippines can be attributed primarily to -
- Generic substitution in both public and private sectors is a driver for manufacturing of generic drugs in Philippines
- Increased expenditure on medicines by Local Government Units
- Initiatives of the government for the prevention and management of chronic diseases
- Improved and updated regulatory environment
Scope
The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Philippines. The scope includes -
- Overview of the pharmaceutical market of Philippines including the market size, market segmentation, key drivers and barriers for the market.
- Profile and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical. Key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are United Laboratories, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories and Novartis.
- Insightful review on the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization process for new drug and medical devices for Philippines.
- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of Philippines including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.
- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the healthcare market of Philippines.
