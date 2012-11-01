Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Poland New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Poland



Summary



An essential source of information and analysis on the Polish healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, this report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market, as well as providing insights on the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure.

Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.



In 2010, Poland’s population was 38 million, largely due to a positive balance between the birth rate and mortality rate. The mortality rate is almost steady due to Poland’s healthcare infrastructure and medical and diagnostic services. The pharmaceutical market was estimated at $8.5 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach $17.1 billion by 2020 at a projected CAGR of 6.8%. The medical device market was worth approximately $2.2 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2020 at a projected CAGR of 3.6%.



The positive trends in Poland’s healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -

- Increasing awareness of health and well-being in society

- Growth in the elderly population

- Increasing availability of medicines



Scope



The report provides information on Poland’s healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, including -

- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, including size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. The key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Novartis, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Polpharma and Bioton, and the key players covered for the medical device market are Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Essilor International, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare and Stryker Corporation.

- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, with details of the reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization processes for new drug and medical devices

- Detailed analysis of Poland’s political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capability and allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the healthcare market

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical devices market segments and companies likely to impact the healthcare market in the future

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investment and strategic partnerships

- Identify, understand and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in the healthcare market



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91038/healthcare-regulatory-and-reimbursement-landscape-poland.html