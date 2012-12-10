"Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Saudi Arabia" - New Market Report

New Healthcare market report from GlobalData: "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Saudi Arabia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Saudi Arabia". An essential source of information and analysis on the Saudi Arabian healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape, this report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market, and provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape, and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts. In 2011, the population of Saudi Arabia was approximately 28.17 million, growing at an annual rate of 3.8%. The mortality rate was almost steady at approximately four deaths per 1,000 population due to advances in the healthcare infrastructure and medical and diagnostic services. The value of the pharmaceutical market was estimated at $3.5 billion in 2011, and is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2020, increasing at a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The medical device market was worth approximately $1.5 billion in 2011, and is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2020, increasing at a projected CAGR of 4.5%.
The positive trends in the healthcare market of Saudi Arabia can be attributed primarily to -
- Increasing awareness of health and well-being in society
- Increasing affordability and compliance
- Strategic move towards compulsory health insurance
Scope
- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, including size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. The key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO), Pfizer, Tabuk, and Novartis; the key players covered for the medical device market are Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, and Philips Healthcare.
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, with details of the reimbursement process, regulatory agencies, and market authorization processes for new drug and medical devices
- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare expenditures
- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth in the healthcare market
Highlights
Saudi Arabia Improves National Healthcare
Saudi Arabia is taking back control of its healthcare industry, states a new report by the business intelligence firm GlobalData.
