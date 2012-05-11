"Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Singapore" - New Market Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Singapore", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Singapore". The report is an essential source of information and an analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Singapore. The report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market of Singapore. The report also provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of Singapore. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of pharmaceutical and medical devices market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Singapore. The scope includes -
- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market of Singapore including the market size, market segmentation, key drivers and barriers for the market.
- Profile and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market.
- Insightful review on the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization process for new drug and medical devices for Singapore.
- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of Singapore including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.
- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the healthcare market of Singapore.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report on Singapore comprehensively covers both the pharmaceutical and the medical devices market of Singapore. The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the healthcare market of Singapore.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical devices market segments and companies likely to impact the Singapore healthcare market in future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in the healthcare market of Singapore.
