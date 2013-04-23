Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Switzerland market report to its offering

Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Switzerland



Summary



GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Switzerland. The report is an essential source of information and analysis regarding the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Switzerland. It identifies key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape, and the countrys healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, it provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



In 2011, the population of Switzerland was approximately 8 million. The population of Switzerland is increasing due to a positive balance between the counrtys mortality and birth rates, an increasing fertility rate, and a high rate of immigration. Policymakers in Switzerland are now faced with the problems of a Eurozone crisis, a declining population of the working-age group, and an increasing elderly population. The countrys pharmaceutical market was valued at $6.6 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach approximately $10.9 billion by 2020, increasing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The medical device market size was approximately $2.4 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach approximately $3.6 billion by 2020, with a projected CAGR of 5%. The positive trends in the Switzerland healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -

- An increasing elderly population

- Universal healthcare insurance

- A high degree of innovation in healthcare product and services



Scope



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Switzerland, and includes -

- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. The major players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Novartis, Hoffman la-Roche, Actelion, Lonza and Merck Serono. The major players covered for the medical device market are Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare, Medtronic and Philips Healthcare

- An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, including details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies, and approval processes for new drugs

- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, and the healthcare infrastructure and expenditure

- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market



