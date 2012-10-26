Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Taiwan New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Taiwan. It is an essential source of information and analysis on Taiwan’s healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Taiwan had a population of approximately 23.2 million in 2010, having increased at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.3% from 2005. Approximately 75% of the population lives in cities, of which Taipei, Keelung, Kaohsiung and Taichung are the most populated. In 2007, the country had a population density of 632 people per square kilometer, the second highest among countries with a population of more than 10 million.
Taiwan’s pharmaceutical market was worth $3.7 billion in 2010, having grown at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2010. Although smaller than India’s pharmaceutical market, worth $12.9 billion, Taiwan’s per capita expenditure on medicines was significantly higher, at $160 compared to India’s $106.
The market for medical devices in Taiwan is one of the largest in Asia. It was valued at approximately $1.6 billion in 2006 and grew at a CAGR of 5.1% to $1.9 billion in 2011. It is predicted to reach $3 billion by 2020.
These positive trends can primarily be attributed to -
- Growing elderly population
- Universal healthcare insurance
- High degree of access to healthcare facilities
Scope
- Overview of Taiwan’s pharmaceutical and medical device markets, including size, segmentation and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical device markets
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, comprising details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and approval processes for new drugs and medical devices
- Detailed analysis of Taiwan’s political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market
Reasons to buy
This report comprehensively covers Taiwan’s pharmaceutical and medical device markets and will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Taiwan’s healthcare market
- Drive revenues by understanding key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical device market segments and companies likely to impact the healthcare market in the future
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investment and strategic partnerships
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in Taiwan’s healthcare market
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90864/healthcare-regulatory-and-reimbursement-landscape-taiwan.html