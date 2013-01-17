Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - the Netherlands New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - The Netherlands. The report is an essential source of information and analysis regarding the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in the Netherlands. It identifies key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape, and the healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, it provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. In 2011, the population of the Netherlands was 16.7 million. The population of the Netherlands is increasing due to a positive balance between the mortality and birth rates, an increasing fertility rate, and a high rate of immigration. Policymakers in the Netherlands are now faced with the problems of a Eurozone crisis, a declining population of the working-age group, and an increasing elderly population. The country’s pharmaceutical market was valued at $6.6 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $9.4 billion by 2020, increasing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The medical device market size was approximately $3.1 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach approximately $4.6 billion by 2020, with a projected CAGR of 4.8%.



The positive trends in the Dutch healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -

- An increasing elderly population

- Universal healthcare insurance

- A high degree of access to healthcare facilities



